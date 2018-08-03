Video shows man pumping gas in car after allegedly killing woman, putting body in trunk

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released video shows deputies arresting a man they said killed a Marion County, Florida woman in June and left her body in the trunk of a car.
A jury will decide Eric Gay’s fate in two months.
The video shows the suspect pumping gas about two hours after Laura Russell, 61, died. Investigators said the car belonged to Russell and her body was in the trunk of the car.
Later that evening, Gay was arrested outside a camper in Silver Springs. Investigators went there after friends found Russell’s body wrapped in a green sleeping bag.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also released a 160-page report and recorded interviews with Russell’s friends and family.
Deputies said Gay admitted he killed Russell when she woke up around 6 a.m. June 2 and caught him trying to steal money and prescription Fentanyl patches.
He told investigators he first tried smothering her with a pillow, then beat her with a large flashlight before finally using a telephone cord.
The state attorney's office said it has video of the confession and has turned it over to the defense.
