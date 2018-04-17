Video shows 7-year-old boy dragged off school bus by his feet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis, Tennessee, mother sent WHBQ video that shows her 7-year-old son being dragged off a school bus.
The incident, which happened April 12, involved students at Robert R. Church Elementary School.
“Another parent of a child at the school contacted me Friday evening, and she said she had video of the teacher dragging my soon of the school bus,” the 7-year-old boy’s mother, Kimberly Hardin, told WHBQ. “Her son recorded it."
Shelby County Schools said the teacher was breaking up a fight just before the camera started recording, but the child’s mother said her son was not part of the fight.
Hardin also claims the district didn't tell her about the incident until days later. She said her son was seriously injured and doesn’t want to go back to school.
“He had a concussion and his back was bruised,” Hardin said.
“An employee from Robert R. Church Elementary is being investigated based on reports of forcibly removing a student from a bus while breaking up a fight last week,” Shelby County Schools said in a statement. “We take any report involving student safety very seriously, and immediately reported this situation to the appropriate authorities. Per standard District procedure, this employee has been removed from the school while the matter is being investigated.”
