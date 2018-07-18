0 Virginia man calls police over foul during pickup basketball game

STERLING, Va. - A game of pickup basketball at an LA Fitness in Sterling, Virginia, pivoted quickly when a player called police for being fouled.

“Today for the first time in my life ... I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball,” one of the players posted on Twitter.

The photo shows two deputies with two of the basketball players inside the fitness center.

The man who shared the photo told WTTG that he thought the man was joking until police showed up.

“I thought he was joking,” the man said. “I thought he was being extra.”

He told WTTG that the man was being blocked by the man in the Twitter photo wearing the tattoo sleeves. The man allegedly fell on the floor, became extremely upset and said he was calling police.

Another player captured the incident on video and posted it on Twitter.

The 911 call was made by a front desk worker at the gym. She told the dispatcher that the man was being assaulted on the basketball court, WSLS reports.

The man who shared the photo said that the man who called police is a regular and has played basketball there many times.

Gym management confirmed that the incident occurred and that police were called.

Sheriff’s officials told WSLS that neither man wanted to file a formal report.

Witnesses said that after the deputies left, the two men went back to the game.

“You could tell it was strictly basketball,” the witnesses told WTTG. “There were no racial undertones or anything like that.”

