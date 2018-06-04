  • Virginia man eats 40 dozen oysters in 8 minutes to win world title

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW ORLEANS - A Virginia man wolfed down 40 dozen oysters in eight minutes Sunday to win the World Oyster Eating Championship at the New Orleans Oyster Festival, the Times-Picayune reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Darron Breeden of Orange, Virginia, topped a field of seven contestants who participated in the annual contest, which is held in a park between the French Quarter and the Mississippi River.

    Breeden put away 480 south Louisiana oysters to defeat defending champion Michelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who polished off 27 dozen bivalves, the Times-Picayune reported.

    New Orleans resident Adrian Morgan was third with 26 dozen oysters.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Virginia man eats 40 dozen oysters in 8 minutes to win world title

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blind dog, his pit bull guide get ‘furever' home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida pedestrian seriously injured when kayak falls off vehicle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman says she was punched on Chicago train platform when she asked man…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Sex offender with skull tattoo abducts infant daughter from…