0 Volunteers brave the heat to give veterans' graves some TLC ahead of Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The final resting place for our nation’s heroes in Jacksonville is now a sea of American flags.

But in order to accomplish that goal, every year, the Jacksonville National Cemetery, like other cemeteries across the country, needs help.

Edna Trambley and her sisters went to visit their mom’s grave Thursday not knowing it was the same day volunteers would come out to place flags at each grave.

>> Read more trending news

It was a welcome surprise.

“Makes me glad I’m an American, makes me so happy,” said Trambley.

Trambley got emotional while at her mom’s grave at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Great job #Jacksonville! Around 200 volunteers came out to the Jacksonville National Cemetery today to help put flags at 14,900 grave-sites ahead of #MemorialDay. ALL of them now have a flag 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bazrbboZtV — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) May 24, 2018

Visiting her ahead of Memorial Day has become a tradition for her and her sisters Fran Evans, Ruby Rodgers, and Linda Waite who each traveled from out of town to be there.

“We’re very proud,” said Evans.

“Absolutely she was too she didn’t waste a moment to tell you that she was in the military,” said Trambley.

Their mom, Veronica Anthony, proudly served during World War II.

Her grave site and nearly 15,000 others got some TLC.

Two-hundred volunteers came out to place flags at each grave site Thursday.

Some got to put flags at their own loved one’s graves but no matter the reason that brought them out, one thing is clear -- each and every one buried there matters.

“It was worth coming out here to witness this,” said Trambley.

From children to the elderly to those currently serving and those who served, all of them braved the heat to lend a hand.

Every veteran’s gravesite got some TLC thanks to volunteers who braved the heat to place mini American flags at each grave 🇺🇸❤️ @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews #memorialday pic.twitter.com/CLEtW8zxsj — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) May 24, 2018

The volunteers showed everyone the real meaning of Memorial Day.

For Trambley and her sisters, the kind gesture means the world.

“Even after we’re gone years and years in the future our mother will be honored,” said Trambley.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.