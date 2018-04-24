0 Waffle House shooting: How police captured Travis Reinking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Travis Reinking, the man suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House outside Nashville, Tennessee, has been arrested.

Reinking had been at the center of a statewide manhunt for 32 hours until he was caught Monday in the woods near his apartment.

Nashville police confirmed the 29-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. They tweeted these photos of him in the back of a cop car.

In a news conference, police said they received a call about a man matching Reinking's description going into a wooded area. When officers arrived, nearby workers pointed them in the direction where the man was seen walking.

Officers entered the wooded area and walked along pathways.

One of the detectives came across a man. When that man turned around, the detective realized it was Reinking.

Police said the detective drew his gun and ordered Reinking to get on the ground. Other officers quickly surrounded the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The 29-year-old Reinking looked tired but had clothes, a backpack and identification when Nashville police caught him, authorities said. He surrendered without confrontation, police said.

“When they looked into the backpack they say a semi-automatic weapon with 45 caliber ammunition,” said Lt. Carlos Lara of the Nashville Police Department.

Reinking reportedly slipped through a law enforcement drag net of nearly 200 police, deputies and federal agents. He was able to walk back to his apartment to get clothes and other items, police said.

The reason why he allegedly opened fire at this Nashville area Waffle House is still under investigation.

Reinking was wearing a backpack, which was cut off once he was handcuffed, authorities said. Inside, police said they found a Kimber semi-automatic handgun with .45 caliber ammunition.

A wallet was also inside the backpack, and police used the ID to confirm the man was Reinking, officers said.

“He immediately asked for a lawyer and refused to make a statement,” said Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron.

For people who work and live near the mass shooting, the capture brought relief.

Now begins the healing for a community caught in terror, the victims and their families.

Acting Nashville Mayor David Briley said: “We need to move on as community and do what we can to curb this violence in the future.”

Reinking was taken to a hospital to be examined. From there, he will be taken to the Nashville jail to be booked on four murder charges, according to police.

