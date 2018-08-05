Walmart cashier gives manicure to customer denied service at nail salon

BURTON, Mich. - When a nail salon inside a Michigan Walmart denied service to a woman in a wheelchair, a cashier intervened.
Ebony Harris saw the nail salon turn away Angela Peters because her hands shake as a result of cerebral palsy, WJRT reported.
So, Harris spent her break picking out colors and applying them to Peters’ nails at a table at a Subway restaurant also located inside the Walmart.
"I just wanted to make her day special. I didn't really want her day to be ruined. That's why I did it. And plus she's a sweetie," Harris told WJRT.
A picture of the impromptu manicure was shared on social media by a woman working at the Subway.
"I just wanted to post it for awareness and appreciation, because people needed to know what was going on with the business and Ebony deserved all the appreciation she could get," Tasia Smith told WJRT.
Peters is grateful for Harris’ gesture and plans to continue their friendship. She was also impressed with the manicure.
"I'm like wow! These are amazing!" Peters said.
