  • WATCH: 3-year-old baseball player's slow-motion 'run' to home plate goes viral

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WALNUT, Calif. - There's no need for a slow-motion replay of this tiny baseball star's "run" to home plate. 

    According to ABC News, Lennox Salcedo, a 3-year-old who plays for a pony baseball league in Walnut, California, has become a viral sensation for his hilarious response to his coach's instructions "to run home as fast as he can."

    Naturally, Lennox did the exact opposite, delighting parents and other spectators. A video of the adorable moment, posted Sunday by Twitter user @TabbyRodriguez, has been viewed more than 5 million times.

    Read more here.

    WATCH: 3-year-old baseball player's slow-motion 'run' to home plate goes viral

