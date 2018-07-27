  • WATCH: Bear escapes from manhole, scampers away through Colorado neighborhood

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -

    Wildlife workers had an unusual rescue in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Thursday.

    They were called in when a bear, estimated at 3 to 4 years old, became trapped in a storm drain, KUSA reported.

    Officers did not handle the bear because, they told KUSA, that once they touch it, it must be tagged. The bear will then have a strike against it, making it a step closer to having to be put down. 

    Officials instead used nonlethal rubber slugs to get the bear to leave the storm drain and return to nature.

    Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that the bear may have entered the drain because there was an open garbage can and fallen branches from a tree that were filled with berries nearby, KUSA reported

    About six minutes after officials removed a manhole cover, the bear popped its head out and scampered away.

     

