WATCH: Bear wanders into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'

ESTES PARK, Colorado - A clerk working the overnight shift witnessed an unusual visitor early Thursday as a bear wandered into the lobby of a Colorado hotel, KWGN reported.
According to Reed Rowley, vice president of the Stanley Hotel, the bear managed to open the hotel’s front door and walk into the lobby while approximately 300 guests were asleep, the television station reported.
“It’s part of being in the Rocky Mountains, we do have a hotel next to a National Park… wildlife is part of the gig,” Rowley told KCNC. “The bears up here are super clever and once in a while they do figure out a way to poke their heads in.”
Rowley said the employee at the front desk was the only person in the room and calmly filmed the bear as it poked around the lobby, KWGN reported. The animal climbed over furniture but did not inflict any damage, the television station reported.
Rowley told KCNC that hotel officials are working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to keep hotel customers safe.
“We want to be really respectful of the wildlife up here,” Rowley told KCNC. “The last thing we want is for any guest to have an encounter with a bear.”
There was no damage, but the furniture got rearranged before the bear walked out of the lower level door.
The hotel in Estes Park opened in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
King wrote "The Shining" after he and his wife stayed at The Stanley in 1974. The 1980 horror film was not shot there.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
