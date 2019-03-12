0 WATCH: Boy gets trapped inside Igloo cooler, prompts recall

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Igloo Coolers has issued a recall of four cooler models after a Florida boy was trapped inside one.

According to WVSN, Nicholas Wanes, 5, was trapped inside an Igloo cooler on March 2.

Nicholas hid in the cooler with the top cracked open, but the top dropped and locked.

“We heard this muffled scream,” Nicholas’ mother, Maria Wanes, told WVSN. “We came running out, and you can tell where the scream was coming from.”

>> Read more trending news

His family rescued him after hearing him scream. He was unharmed.

“Every thought goes through your mind,” Wanes told WVSN. “‘What if? What if? What if? What if I didn’t hear him? What if I was out front? What if I was upstairs? What if I was in the shower?’ I mean, that’s why we want to get this out there.”

TRENDING NOW:

Igloo issued the following statement to the station:

“It has been brought to our attention that a child recently, inadvertently trapped himself inside one of our products. We are very sorry for the scare this incident must have caused the child and his family, and very happy no one was injured.”

According to a safety alert on the company’s website, Igloo is voluntarily recalling Igloo Marine Elite coolers with stainless-steel latches sold through West Marine.

The four affected units include:

Igloo Marine Elite 72-quart cooler, item #00049375

Igloo Marine Elite 54-quart cooler, item #00049374

Igloo Marine Elite 94-quart cooler, item #00049574

Igloo Marine Elite 110-quart cooler, item #00034108

Igloo said it is working with West Marine to send customers a free latch-replacement kit. Customers can call 1-888–257–0934 to see if a kit has been mailed to them.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.