WATCH: 'Cowboy' hero takes down armed robber in dramatic viral video

MONTERREY, Mexico - A dramatic tackle of an armed robber was caught on surveillance video in Monterrey, northern Mexico, on Monday, The Washington Post reports.
In the viral footage, a man wearing a cowboy hat can be seen removing his glasses and tackling a young man who enters a store, pointing a gun at employees.
The armed robber turned toward another employee a few seconds after entering the store, which is when the "cowboy" seized the opportunity to attack the robber, whose weapon drops to the floor.
Daniel Cárdenas, one of the shop's owners, identified the quick-thinking hero as his father, store co-owner Reynaldo Cárdenas, the Post reported.
"He really believed that the man was going to shoot them," the younger Cárdenas said of his father, according to the Post. "When he had the chance, he acted instinctively to disarm him."
– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}