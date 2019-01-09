  • WATCH: Freeway sign falls, crushes SUV

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MELBOURNE, Australia - A large freeway sign crashed onto the road below Monday in Melbourne, Australia, crushing a vehicle and sending one woman to the hospital.

    According to 9News, the 4- by 5-meter sign, which was over the Tullamarine Freeway near the Essendon Airport, somehow detached and fell onto the car around 5:30 p.m. The driver, a 54-year-old woman, suffered "minor neck injuries" and is in "stable condition," the station reported.

    Another driver's dashcam captured video of the scary moment.

    WATCH: The heart-stopping moment a freeway sign came loose - crushing a passing car and injuring the woman behind the wheel.

    Authorities are investigating what caused the incident and examined other signs nearby, 9News reported.

    "Equipment was used to test surrounding areas ... and the experts say there are no concerns that it will happen again," Graeme Chambers, delivery director of the Major Road Projects Authority, told the station

