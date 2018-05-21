  • Watch: Texas man learns how to style wife's hair

    NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - True love knows no limits and for one couple, their love is beginning to go viral.

    An apprentice hairstylist captured a heartwarming Facebook video of the elderly couple during a hair appointment at The Foundry Salon in New Braunfels, Texas. The stylist posted in the caption that the client in the video “can no longer style her hair herself” -- so the husband took action.

    From learning about the proper hair products to proper brushing methods while blow-drying, the man attentively took note on how to do all these things while the stylist thoroughly explained each tip.

    It was apparent that he really wanted to learn as evidenced by his attention to detail. He even asked specific questions about particular styling methods. It’s safe to say this likely wasn’t on his “honey do” list!

