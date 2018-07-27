WATCH: Tom Cruise takes James Corden skydiving, what happens next is priceless

Actor Tom Cruise has been making the late-night talk show rounds recently to promote the opening of his latest installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise.
Thursday night on “The Late Late Show with James Cordon,” Cruise talked novice Cordon into sky-diving for the first time.
“I don’t think any other late-night host has ever gone skydiving before. I don’t think it’s ever happened,” Cordon said during his hilarious training session before the jump.
The two met up in Perris Valley, California, where they took off in a plane, despite Cordon’s obvious nervousness about the jump.
Once they reached 15,000, feet Cruise jumped solo and Cordon, who might have had second thoughts, was attached to a professional, who jumped despite Cordon’s hysterical pleas and swearing.
"The worst problem is, in all of this, if we both die, I will get zero press," Cordon said right before the jump. "I will be a footnote."
Obviously, both survived the jump, which ended just fine, if you don’t count the way Cordon actually landed.
I don't care about his Scientology stuff, Tom Cruse is an absolute madman. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - HALO Jump Stunt Behind The Scenes... https://t.co/l2WJl843f5 via @YouTube— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 7, 2018
