Watch trailer for Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin documentary series

Jay-Z is bringing the story of Trayvon Martin to the small screen in a documentary that will air later this month.
The trailer for the six-part film, titled “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” was released by Paramount Network Monday.
The film will take a look at the criminal investigation into Martin’s death, the trial of George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed the 17-year-old in 2012, and the “not guilty” verdict Zimmerman received.
It will also include interviews from Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin; Al Sharpton; Angela Rye; Angela Davis, Carmelo Anthony and others.
This isn’t Jay-Z’s first documentary. He also produced “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which told the story of Kalief Browder, who was accused of theft at age 16 and imprisoned on Riker’s Island for three years while he awaited trial. It won a Peabody Award and a Black Reel Award in 2017.
“Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” will premiere on Paramount Network on July 30 at 10 p.m. Watch the trailer on YouTube.
