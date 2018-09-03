WATCH: Woman with baby leads police on 100 mph chase in Texas

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released video of a dramatic high-speed chase involving a woman and a baby.
Authorities said the incident took place June 15, during a routine traffic stop. Catilyn Rodriguez, 29, who officials said had outstanding warrants, fled the scene. Speeds topped 100 mph during the chase, authorities said. The trooper deployed a tire deflation device and Rodriguez crashed into another vehicle, authorities said. Rodriguez fled the crash scene with her baby in tow and attempted to carjack a vehicle, before being arrested by troopers.
Rodriguez was charged with child endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, police said. The baby was placed into child protective services, public safety officials said.
