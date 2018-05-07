  • Waterline break floods 100 passengers aboard Carnival Cruise ship

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW ORLEANS - A broken water line flooded rooms of 100 passengers aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship Thursday midway through its Caribbean voyage. 

    It took six hours to replace or dry out carpet in the hallway and 50 staterooms aboard the Carnival Dream ship, cruise line officials said. Video showed the ship’s crew formed a bucket brigade to remove the ankle-deep water.

    "We appreciate our guests’ understanding and sincerely apologize," Carnival told ABC News. "We also thank our crew members for their quick action and hard work."

    The affected passengers were given a full refund and 50 percent off a future cruise. Two passengers took the option to fly home early. 

    The ship, which was on a seven-day voyage in the Western Caribbean, returned to its home port in New Orleans Sunday as scheduled.

