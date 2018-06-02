  • Wear Orange Weekend: What to know and how to find an event near you

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Wear Orange Weekend (June 1-3) is part of a national movement supporting gun violence prevention and raising awareness of lives lost by gun violence.

    The color orange represents the gun violence prevention movement, which started in 2015, after 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago, according to weareorange.org. Pendleton died one week after performing at President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013.

    Events and rallies for Wear Orange Weekend are happening all across the nation this weekend. 

    Cities are showing support by lighting up in orange. 

    Find an event near you here

