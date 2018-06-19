Wendy's investigating video of live mouse inside food packaging

CATOOSA, Okla. - A Wendy’s restaurant employee in Oklahoma shared a video of a live mouse inside food packaging after she said management didn’t take action.
Skylar Frame posted a photo and video of the mouse inside a package of hamburger buns on her Facebook page.
She also pointed out that an unlit cigarette was left on the prep table, according to CBS.
Employees told KJRH that the managers knew weeks beforehand that mice were found in the restaurant kitchen earlier in the month, and there have been multiple health code violations in the last year.
“There was this one guy, he was sick, he was a sandwich maker, and he was not wearing gloves,” fellow Wendy’s employee Samantha Niebelink said. “He was rubbing his nose, he was making them, and he didn't care if the buns were toasted or not, he was just throwing them out. I thought I was going to throw up.”
Wendy’s officials said they’ve launched an investigation into the Catoosa Wendy’s location, but did not find any violations during an inspection last week.
