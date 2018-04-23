  • What will royal baby be named?

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Now that the latest royal baby’s been born, what will his name be?

    The royal parents, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, may already know, but the rest of us don’t, yet.

    At it will probably be a few days until they make the official royal proclamation, CNN reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Bookmakers say that the favorites for a boy were Arthur, Albert or James.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Albert could be a shoo-in because it would not only a tribute to Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, but also a way of honoring the royal newborn’s great-grandfather and Queen Elizabeth II’s father. He was called Albert until he became king and took the reign name of King George VI, CNN and BBC reported

    Many believe, no matter what name is chosen, it will be traditional. 

    >> Read: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy

    “George and Charlotte are very traditional, historic, English names,” royal commentator Kate Williams told CNN.

    The new baby is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, and even his brother and sister.

    Boston25News.com

    >> Photos: Royal baby born: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, welcomes third child

    The queen may not have full final decision on the name, but she will be consulted, CNN reported. She will also bequeath a title on the royal baby.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: A bookmaker stands beside a blackboard with odds on babies names ahead of the birth of the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge's third child on April 23, 2018 in London, England.
    Jack Taylor/Getty Images

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    What will royal baby be named?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Waffle House shooting: Search continues for man suspected of killing 4…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memorial service held for woman killed during Southwest Airlines flight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police try to use dead man's fingerprint to unlock phone