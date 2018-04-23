What will royal baby be named?

Now that the latest royal baby’s been born, what will his name be?
The royal parents, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, may already know, but the rest of us don’t, yet.
At it will probably be a few days until they make the official royal proclamation, CNN reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Car crashes into front door of home; woman on couch feet away
- Pregnant woman in critical condition, 1 other injured in double shooting
- California couple tortured, burned Vietnam veteran as children watched, police say
- VIDEO: Waffle House Shooting: ‘Hero' Disarmed Shooter and Tossed Rifle Over Counter
Bookmakers say that the favorites for a boy were Arthur, Albert or James.
Albert could be a shoo-in because it would not only a tribute to Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, but also a way of honoring the royal newborn’s great-grandfather and Queen Elizabeth II’s father. He was called Albert until he became king and took the reign name of King George VI, CNN and BBC reported.
Many believe, no matter what name is chosen, it will be traditional.
>> Read: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy
“George and Charlotte are very traditional, historic, English names,” royal commentator Kate Williams told CNN.
The new baby is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, and even his brother and sister.
>> Photos: Royal baby born: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, welcomes third child
The queen may not have full final decision on the name, but she will be consulted, CNN reported. She will also bequeath a title on the royal baby.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}