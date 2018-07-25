0 When is Florida's back-to-school tax-free weekend?

As Florida students get ready to head back to school, parents are getting ready to outfit them.

The state's tax-free weekend, two days during which you do not have to pay state sales tax on certain items, begins Friday, Aug. 3, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 5.

Here are some specifics on the tax-free weekend:

What can you purchase tax-free?

No Florida sales tax will be collected on clothing, certain accessories, shoes and other items selling for $60 or less, or certain school supplies that cost less than $15. Watches, umbrellas and jewelry are not included.

What about local option tax, will you have to pay that?

No, you will not have to pay local option tax on those purchases during those days.

What do school supplies mean when it comes to the tax-free weekend?

The term school supplies includes:

binders

calculators

cellophane tape

compasses

composition books

computer disks

construction paper

crayons

erasers

folders

glue

legal pads

lunch boxes

markers

notebook filler paper

notebooks

paste

pencils

pens

poster board

poster paper

protractors

rulers

scissors

What is not a part of the sale?

This sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60

Any school supply item selling for more than $15

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Rentals or leases of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

What about computers?

Computers are not on the list of tax-free items this years.

Click here for more details.

