0 Where's Waldo? Google Maps adds game for April Fool's Day

There’s no shortage of pranks and jokes on April Fool’s Day, including from Google Maps.

This year, the company is celebrating the occasion by bringing “Where’s Waldo?” to Android, iOS and the desktop.

“I’m always on the lookout for fantastic new places to explore. My last adventure started in sun-sational Mountain View, CA where I visited the terrific team at Google, including Google Maps product managers Max Greenwald and Shreena Thakore,” Waldo said on the search engine site’s blog.

Now he’s traveling all over.

Once you head over to Google Maps, Waldo will appear in his signature red and white striped shirt. After you click on the waving character, you’ll have the option to play the game from the classic children’s puzzle book, where you have to find Waldo in a crowd.

You don’t get to just hang out with Waldo. You also have the chance to locate his friends Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard and even the villain Odlaw.

After you find them, you’ll be “transported to places all around the world” to start the search all over again.

Have a go at the fun here.

Waldo and his friends just left Google in California for an awesome adventure.



Can you spot them with Google Maps?

When you find him, don’t forget to let us know with #WaldoMaps! https://t.co/jIFTOOgrUm pic.twitter.com/bparGZOWw4 — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 31, 2018

