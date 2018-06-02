  • Wildfires scorch thousands of acres in New Mexico, Colorado

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Thousands of acres have burned across Colorado and New Mexico, pushing hundreds out of their homes.

    The Ute Fire in Colfax County, New Mexico, exploded to nearly 28,000 acres by Saturday, according to InciWeb, a U.S. government fire response site. 

    The “fire has two heads, one moving south and another moving northeasterly,” officials report.

    The town of Cimarron has been forced under mandatory evacuations, and nearly 300 structures are in the fire’s path.

    The Philmount Scout Ranch owned by the Boy Scouts of America has suffered extensive damage from the fire with over two dozen structures destroyed, CNN reports.

    The ranch had already been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

    In Colorado, the 416 Fire near Durango in La Plata County has burned about 1,100 acres, according to InciWeb

    About 1,500 residents have evacuated but there have been no reports of structure damage. 

