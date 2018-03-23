Will Smith performs ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme with Jimmy Fallon

NEW YORK - Will Smith joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Thursday to sing a medley of theme songs.
Among the songs were the themes to “Golden Girls,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times,” “Martin,” “Full House,” “Three’s Company” and, of course, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen driver at fault for multivehicle crash that killed woman, police say
- Pediatrician facing new allegations of inappropriate relationship with child
- US Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers postage stamp
- VIDEO: Father Sues after His Son is Stripped of Boy Scout Merit Badges
Rolling Stone reported that the skit was a spin-off of Fallon’s “History of Rap” series, which features Fallon and Justin Timberlake.
This isn’t Smith’s first musical collaboration with Fallon. In 2015, the two performed Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s “It Takes Two” with an iPad app. They danced together in “The Evolution of Hip-Hop Dancing,” which included the Carlton dance. In 2012, the pair did a 1920s radio skit.
Watch Smith and Fallon perform “History of TV Theme Songs” in the video below. The “Fresh Prince” theme starts at the 2:40 mark.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}