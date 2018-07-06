Wisconsin newlyweds avoid injury when tree branch crashes at their table

FREDONIA, Wis. - A Wisconsin newlywed couple avoided disaster on their wedding day, diving out of harm’s way when a large tree branch cracked and crashed onto their picnic table, WDJT reported.
Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka were being recorded on a video Saturday by wedding photographer Freddy Hernandez after their ceremony in Fredonia, Wisconsin. The video included highlights of the day, and as the couple talked, they heard a loud noise. Looking up, they saw a large tree branch falling toward them, WDJT reported.
The couple suffered minor scratches, but it could have been much worse, as the branch split a different picnic table in half, the television station reported.
“You always see stuff like this on YouTube videos but never in real life and when we saw it, we were all just shaken up,” Hernandez told WDJT.
Momentarily rattled, the Kopeschkas nevertheless sat back down in the same spot to finish their interview.
Hernandez said Cheyenne Kopeschka commented that “Our love is forever going to be stronger than that tree.”
“We’ve never seen anything like this,”Hernandez told WDJT. “Just happy they walked out. We had an amazing rest of the day. They didn’t let this ruin their day.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
