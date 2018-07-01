  • Wish-Bone recalls thousands of cases of Italian dressing

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    Wish-Bone is recalling nearly 8,000 cases of its House Italian Salad Dressing because of possible allergens.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall impacts 15-ounce bottles sold nationwide because they do not list milk or eggs on the ingredient label. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Those with allergies or sensitivity to milk or eggs could experience serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product, officials said.

    The dressing is still safe for those who are not allergic to milk or eggs.

    Affected products have a “use by” date of January 2019.

    The product is currently being removed from store shelves.

    No illnesses have been reported. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories