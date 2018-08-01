0 Woman accused of hitting another driver's car over Trump bumper sticker

BARNSTABLE, Mass. - A woman pleaded not guilty Monday after she was accused of slamming her car into another vehicle while angry over a President Donald Trump bumper sticker, according to the Cape Cod Times.

>> Read more trending news

Chloe Wright, 25, of Taunton, faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property and leaving the scene of property damage, according to the Times.

The charges stem from a June 30 confrontation with a man who told police that Wright followed him in Hyannis while honking her horn repeatedly, the newspaper reported. He told authorities Wright yelled from her car while they were stopped at a red light and that he got out to check if something was wrong with the back of his car.

“She said, ‘You voted for Trump?’” the man wrote in a statement obtained by the Times. “I said yes. She called me a racist and several other names.”

As he stood near the driver’s side door, which was still open, the woman circled his car in her own, the Times reported, citing police. Wright drove at the man, hitting the open door hard enough to bend it, according to authorities.

“I had to lean back to avoid getting hit,” the victim told police, according to the Times. “She also hit the side of my car.”

Police reviewed footage of the incident that the victim recorded on his cellphone and heard a corroborating account from his girlfriend, who was in the car at the time of the confrontation, according to the Times.

Wright was arrested Monday during a random check of license plates and outstanding warrants, the Times reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.