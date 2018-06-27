Woman charged with trying to poison sons with cream soda laced with lighter fluid

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina woman has been charged with trying to poison her two sons by giving them cream soda laced with lighter fluid.
Octavia Latosh Robinson, 34, is accused of giving the poisoned soda to her sons, ages 6 and 10, on Sunday, according to the Fayetteville Observer.
Robinson allegedly fed the children the drink while making breakfast at their room in a Motel 6, WTVD reports.
One of the boys tasted it and went to a neighbor, who called police.
The boys were taken to the hospital and later released into custody of the Cumberland County Department of Social Services.
The district attorney told WTVD that Robinson was involuntarily committed last week, after she was found on a road with her children holding a knife.
During her court appearance on Tuesday, Robinson asked to have her parental rights terminated. She started yelling and swearing when the judge ordered a mental health evaluation, the Fayetteville Observer reports.
Robinson has been charged with two counts of distributing food containing noxious or deleterious material, and misdemeanor child abuse.
She remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}