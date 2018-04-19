Woman chasing dog in parking lot killed by armored truck on 22nd birthday

A California woman chasing her dog in a San Diego shopping center was killed Tuesday after she was hit by an armored truck, KNSD reported.
Mikaela Jones was chasing her dog, who had gotten away from her, at the La Jolla Village Shopping Center when she was hit, according to the San Diego Police Department. Tuesday was Jones’ 22nd birthday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a Garda armored truck was making a right turn when it hit Jones, dragging her a short distance, KSWB reported.
The woman's boyfriend, Hunter Chenier, said he saw the accident. "This (Garda) truck comes around the corner kind of fast and she was worried about the dog so she was waving her arms and then the truck just kind of slammed her and she went under the front and back wheels," Chenier said. "I ran up to her and was just making sure she was talking and she was talking, so that was a good sign."
Jones was taken to a hospital to be treated for major trauma, police said. She later died of her injuries, KNSD reported.
The driver of the armored truck, whose name was not released, remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, KSWB reported. Alcohol was not suspected as a factor in the collision, police said.
