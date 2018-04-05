Woman claims dentist gave her a foot massage and infection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St. Johns County woman claims her dentist gave her a bizarre foot massage during her appointment.
The incident reportedly occurred at Smiles at Julington Creek. The woman, Stacey Wellington said the dentist also offered her red wine.
The woman thought the ordeal was so strange that she texted her husband, " Oh my God he just offered me a foot massage and red wine," in which he replied, "That is not a dentist office."
When Wellington left the dental office, she said she began to feel pain and went to a local hospital to get it checked out.
The staff told her she had an abscess.
"He was giving me a foot massage I didn't see him change gloves so like your hands are in my mouth now my whole mouth is infected," Wellington said.
Action News Jax reached out to the dental office for a comment but have not heard back.
Wellington said she filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Health.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}