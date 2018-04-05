  • Woman claims dentist gave her a foot massage and infection

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St. Johns County woman claims her dentist gave her a bizarre foot massage during her appointment.

    The incident reportedly occurred at Smiles at Julington Creek. The woman, Stacey Wellington said the dentist also offered her red wine

    >> Read more trending news 

    The woman thought the ordeal was so strange that she texted her husband, " Oh my God he just offered me a foot massage and red wine," in which he replied, "That is not a dentist office."

    When Wellington left the dental office, she said she began to feel pain and went to a local hospital to get it checked out

    The staff told her she had an abscess.

    "He was giving me a foot massage I didn't see him change gloves so like your hands are in my mouth now my whole mouth is infected," Wellington said.

    Action News Jax reached out to the dental office for a comment but have not heard back.

    Wellington said she filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Health. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman claims dentist gave her a foot massage and infection

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body of missing CDC worker Timothy Cunningham found

  • Headline Goes Here

    School teaches how to work in a casino

  • Headline Goes Here

    John Schneider gets back to his Bo Duke roots, will climb into General Lee

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several injured when tour bus flips en route to Masters; driver charged with DUI