Woman evading police falls through ceiling at convenience store, video shows

EDMONTON, Canada - A woman trying to evade police fell through a convenience store ceiling Monday afternoon, surveillance video shows.
A man and a woman tried to buy a can of soda with a stolen credit card at a Reddi Mart convenience store around 1:15 p.m., according to CTV News.
Police tried to arrest the couple. Richard Pariseau resisted and at one point started throwing bags of snacks at an officer, according to investigators. Brittany Burke ran into the back store room and climbed into the ceiling, then fell through it a short time later, according to CTV News.
Pariseau, 28, was arrested and faces 11 charges including possession of stolen property under $5,000, using a stolen credit card, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, according to CTV News.
Burke, 29, was arrested and charged with obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and mischief, according to CTV News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}