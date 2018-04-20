0 Woman robbed while in line for offering in church

A Memphis woman said that while she was in line to put in her offering in at a South Memphis church, someone stole her wallet out of her purse.

Police are investigating the incident.

Shirley Williams said the church was the last place she thought anything would be stolen from her.

"Because we were in church, I just can't believe anyone would do that,” Williams said.

Williams said someone bumped her from behind while she was in the offering line at a midweek service at the Temple of Deliverance Church on Tuesday night.

Williams said she never really thought anything of it until she noticed that her purse had been unzipped. Then she realized her wallet was gone. Williams said the church allowed her to search in the area in which she was sitting and other areas in the church for her wallet.

"I searched everywhere. We went back to the church and we just couldn't find it anywhere,” Williams said.

Williams said she’s retired and is living on a fixed income. She said all of her insurance cards and things she needed to go about her everyday life were in her wallet.

"It was just upsetting because it happened in church,” Williams said.

She said she’s certain she didn’t misplace her wallet anywhere and she’s not going to allow this incident to keep her from going to her church.

"I'm praying for forgiveness for them and for them to change their life,” Williams said.

We locatedseveral surveillance cameras around the church, but it has not yet been confirmed whether the incident was caught on any of them.

WHBQ did call and leave a message at the church, but our phone call has not been returned.

Memphis police said they have no suspect information at this time.

