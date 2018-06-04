0 Woman says she was punched on Chicago train platform when she asked man to stop urinating

CHICAGO - A woman who asked a man to stop urinating on a Chicago railroad platform was hurt when the man punched her, causing her to fall to the tracks and injure her head, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The 48-year-old woman, who asked not to be identified, was standing on the platform at 4 p.m. Friday when she observed a man urinating in a public spot.

“I just went up to him and I was like, ‘You can’t do that in the bathroom?’” she told the Tribune.

The woman said she took out her phone to take a picture of the man, who she said threatened to kill her. She made an obscene gesture and walked away, the Tribune reported.

“I just figured he was all talk,” she said.

Instead, she got punched and fell off the platform.

“As I walked away, I felt this hit in the back of my head and I fell onto the tracks,” she told the Tribune. “I immediately rolled over to see if there was a train coming.”

She was taken to a hospital and said she received staples in her head and a soft cast for her hand, the Tribune reported.

Police said they are searching for a black man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 to 190 pounds, the Tribune reported.

