0 Woman vows to pop Trump balloon, creates GoFundMe for bail

MANCHESTER, N.J. -

A crowdfunding account set up to raise money for a the bail of a woman who vowed to pop a balloon ridiculing President Donald Trump was removed by GoFundMe shortly after it was created.

Kathie Kitt Conklin started the first crowdfunding campaign after seeing reports about a New Jersey man who wanted to bring the Baby Trump balloon seen during the president’s visit to the United Kingdom to the United States.

GoFundMe removed the account Thursday, according to the Asbury Park Press. Conklin started another account, which was also removed, according to WNBC.

“I'm tired of people disrespecting our President! I plan on taking out this ridiculous balloon,” she wrote, according to the Asbury Park Press.

"This GoFundMe page is set up for bail in case I become arrested, which is likely. If anyone is interested in supporting this cause. Please feel free to donate," the page read, according to WNBC.

Officials with GoFundMe told the Asbury Park Press the campaign violated its terms of service and donations were refunded.

A campaign to bring the 20-foot balloon to New Jersey and fly it above Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster has raised more than $23,000. Organizers expect to have it within four weeks and mentioned flying it at other locations around the country.

Conklin declined to comment to the Asbury Park Press when called while the campaign was still online.

"I don't want to talk to the press,” she said. “They always twist things. Thanks.”

