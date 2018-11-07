Women taking selfies damage Dali and Goya works of art

Women who allegedly just had to get the perfect selfie ended up damaging a work of art created by Salvador Dali and crushed the frame and glass on an image created by Francisco Goya, CNN reported.
The accident apparently happened when the group knocked over a temporary wall that held the Dali and Goya creations.
A security camera caught what happened on video during the Oct. 27 incident at the International Arts Center Main Avenue gallery in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
The wall fell and a woman can be seen standing behind it.
The video was posted to Twitter by the state-run news agency TASS after being released by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
#ИринаВолк: Картину Сальвадора #Дали случайно повредили стеклом. В полицию поступило письменное заявление от заместителя директора галереи с просьбой привлечь к ответственности виновника происшествия#екатеринбург #мвд #мвдроссии #полиция #полицияроссии #police #russianpolice pic.twitter.com/4lWtz4QJsF— Сайт МВД России (@mvd_official) November 2, 2018
The Goya work was an etching from the Los Caprichos series. The Dali work was his interpretation of Goya’s etching, CNN reported.
Goya’s image suffered a broken frame and glass, while the Dali work, had damage to the image itself, as well as a broken frame and glass, CNN reported.
The paintings have been sent to experts to see how badly they were damaged, Metro reported.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs said the women touched the display by accident when they tried to take a photo with the art behind them.
Yekaterinburg officials have refused to open a criminal case against the women, despite a written request from the center’s deputy director requesting justice for the paintings, CNN reported.
