0 World Cup final delayed by protesters; Russian punk band claims responsibility

MOSCOW - Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Croatia was disrupted briefly Sunday when four people dressed in old-fashioned police uniforms ran onto the pitch, The Independent reported.

The Russian activist punk band Pussy Riot claimed responsibility for the suspension of play at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, which occurred during the 52nd minute of Sunday’s match.

“News Flash! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match — ‘Policeman enters the Game,’” the band posted on its Twitter feed.

France was leading 2-1 when three women and a man charged onto the pitch, The Associated Press reported. The protesters were wrestled to the ground by police. Croatia defender Dejan Lovren pushed the male protester, which allowed police to subdue him, the AP reported.

The protesters were dressed in black pants and white shirts. They entered the pitch from behind the net guarded by French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, The Independent reported. One of the women reached the center of the pitch and high-fived French forward Kylian Mbappe.

NEWS FLASH! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match — ”Policeman enters the Game”https://t.co/3jUi5rC8hh pic.twitter.com/W8Up9TTKMA — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) July 15, 2018

On Twitter, the group released a statement urging the Russian government to release political prisoners and to end “illegal arrests” of protesters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was watching Sunday’s match at the stadium, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to the AP.

THIS. ALL THIS 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tOtCx39owk — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 15, 2018

