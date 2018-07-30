'You': Rudy Giuliani's one-word tweet inspires pages of Twitter jokes

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and lawyer for President Donald Trump, gifted Twitter with a new meme. On Sunday morning, he tweeted “You” and nothing else.
You— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 29, 2018
Like Trump tweeting “covfefe,” this simple mistake inspired reams of jokes. Twitter proved it can spin one word into comedy gold, or something close to it.
No, you hang up first. https://t.co/3alPuN9YRP— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 29, 2018
... fit, loves to travel, Pisces or Gemini ideally— R/GA (@RGA) July 29, 2018
Me: open to adventure, looking for something real https://t.co/vlIyjGcpR9
No, you. https://t.co/8J345yIZAz— Jeffrey Guterman, Ph.D. (@JeffreyGuterman) July 29, 2018
Only WHO can prevent forest fires? https://t.co/WAFNVHlrNQ— Jessica Roman (@FroyoBaggins) July 29, 2018
Are— blen (@shrekfacedkilla) July 29, 2018
A
Toyyyyyyy https://t.co/L1gZRLpBhT
Somebody forgot to wind up Rudy. https://t.co/IucZEBeF11— Michi (@cbn2) July 29, 2018
Me: Who spent all my money this month???— marco (@marcotics_) July 29, 2018
Bank account: https://t.co/nMyMBGW8B5
Then there were the song lyrics. Twitter stuck Giuliani’s tweet into what feels like every song ever made. Good luck reading this without at least one getting stuck in your head.
wake up late for school, man you don't want to go https://t.co/PXqyYtC1Ir— Alexander Milas (@alexandermilas) July 29, 2018
make me feel like a natural woman https://t.co/LCIs2PE43P— Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) July 29, 2018
left me, just when I needed you most. https://t.co/GUtEAVI7NH— Matt Welch (@MattWelch) July 29, 2018
...got what I neeeed https://t.co/LAzWo9XdRR— Lee Ann McAdoo (@LeeAnnMcAdoo) July 29, 2018
Crank That Soulja Boy https://t.co/6S1ri1Z2vS— Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) July 29, 2018
change your mind, like a girl changes clothes https://t.co/2K2aedGE9C— Andrew (@Sigils) July 29, 2018
#RudySongs— Mark Levels (@Mark_Levels) July 29, 2018
Clowns to the left of me
Jokers to the right
Here I am
Stuck in the middle with https://t.co/Kx4Xpk16Ya
Every breath you take— Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) July 29, 2018
Every move you make
Every bond you break
Every step you take
I'll be watching https://t.co/sJ8niIVXVe
🎶SHOOK ME ALLLL NIGHT LONG🎶 https://t.co/S7UOveOZ28— ElectionBabe (@ElectionBabe) July 29, 2018
Spin me right round baby right round like a record baby round round round... https://t.co/Dxl1TJNHvS— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 29, 2018
Give love a bad name? https://t.co/umjqP9Sk0M— Shawn Madden (@shawnxmadden) July 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
