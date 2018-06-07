YouTuber Jake Paul stirs up trouble at amusement park, report says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - YouTube star Jake Paul is in trouble once again after he reportedly caused issues involving a motorized scooter, according to a Fox News report. Paul and his team were at a Charlotte, North Carolina, theme park, Carowinds.
Paul allegedly grabbed the scooter after refusing to walk around the Charlotte amusement park. He and his team were reportedly trying to do tricks and riding with multiple people on top of the scooter.
A statement from the amusement park said “We do not condone Jake Paul’s behavior, and after park security insisted that he follow the safety rules he decided to leave the property.”
Representatives for Paul contradicted the statement saying the vlogger and his team left on their own because they were overwhelmed by fans.
The rep added they deny any wrongdoing involving the scooter, saying Paul rented the scooter from the park upon arrival.
Paul is already in legal trouble after the Wrap reported the YouTuber was being sued for $2.5 million. It is reported he allegedly trashed a Los Angeles rental property.
