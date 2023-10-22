1 dead, 3 others injured including 1 critically in shooting Arkansas, police say

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — One man is dead and multiple other people are injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Pine Bluff, Arkansas early Sunday morning, according to police.

Pine Bluff Police Department said on Sunday just before 1 a.m., officers were called out to the Alukab Super Stop which is a convenience store about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd in a parking with multiple people shooting.

Two of the shooters got into a car and took off. According to The Associated Press, this led to a chase that involved several law enforcement agencies.

Police said the car, a white Pontiac, was eventually stopped and the two men inside were arrested.

A total of four people were shot in the parking lot of the convenience store, police said, according to KATV. One man died from his injuries. Another man is in critical condition and two other men have non-life-threatening injuries.

Information about what led up to the shooting has not been released.

The names of the suspects and victims have not been released, according to the AP.