1 officer convicted, another acquitted in death of Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. — A jury has convicted an Aurora, Colorado officer and acquitted another officer in connection with the arrest and death of Elijah McClain, 23, on Aug. 24, 2019.

>> Read more trending news

Aurora Officer Randy Roedema, who is currently suspended, has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault, according to KMGH.

Former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault, the news outlet reported.

McClain died after he was reportedly put into a neck hold by a third officer, according to The Associated Press. He was pinned to the ground before he was injected with an overdose of ketamine by paramedics.

The third officer and the two paramedics are awaiting trial, the AP reported.

“I know many have been waiting a long time for the involved parties to have their day in court. As a nation, we must be committed to the rule of law. As such, we hold the American judicial process in high regard. We respect the verdict handed down by the jury, and thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful deliberation and service. Due to the additional pending trials, the Aurora Police Department is precluded from further comment at this time,” Aurora Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said in a statement.

First responders got a call initially of a suspicious person walking down the street, CBS News reported. That was when the first repsonders found McClain who was wearing a mask and carrying groceries.

Rosenblatt, Roedema and a third officer were indicted by a grand jury, CBS News reported. The grand jury was for forcibly restraining McClain in a violent struggle. The encounter was caught on police body cam video.

A coroner’s report in 2021 said McClain’s death was caused by “the administration of the powerful sedative,” according to CBS News. The coroner said that he could not rule out that the carotid hold the officers put him had possibly contributed to his death.

The AP reported that there was no widespread attention at first over McClain’s case but outrage was sparked the following year during protests over George Floyd’s killing.

Roedema has not yet been sentenced.