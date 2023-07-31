11-year-old boy fatally injured in crash at motocross track

DADE CITY, Fla. — An 11-year-old dirt bike rider died on Sunday after he was struck by another rider at a Florida motocross track, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Dade City Police Department, the boy was riding an 85cc dirt bike at Dade City Motocross at about 10 a.m. EDT when he crashed after completing a jump over a hill, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The boy, whose name has not been released because he was a minor, got up and was picking up his bike, but then was struck by another rider who was jumping the same hill, according to the newspaper.

The boy was struck in the upper torso, Pasco News Online reported.

11-year-old killed after being struck by dirt bike at Dade City Motocross track, police sayhttps://t.co/PKuadh0vi1 pic.twitter.com/PotPuykjY3 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 30, 2023

First responders at the raceway went to the boy’s side and began assessing his injuries, WFLA-TV reported. Medical personnel called for Pasco County Fire Rescue due to the extent of the boy’s injuries in his shoulder area, according to the television station.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner notified Dade City police at about 2 p.m. EDT that the boy had died from his injuries, the Times reported.

An investigation is ongoing, according to WFLA.

Dade City, in Pasco County, is 38 miles northeast of Tampa and 63 miles west of Orlando.