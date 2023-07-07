17-year-old arrested in connection with Baltimore block party shooting that killed 2, injured 28

BALTIMORE — Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a shooting last weekend at a Fourth of July block party event in Baltimore, Maryland that left multiple people injured and two dead.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Baltimore Police Department said on Friday around 7 a.m., officers with their homicide unit and SWAT team arrested a 17-year-old boy after a search warrant was conducted at a house.

Investigators believe that the 17-year-old was involved in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

The boy has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of an assault weapon, reckless endangerment, and having a handgun in a vehicle, police said, according to The Associated Press.

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Detective Freddie Talbert told the AP that the boy won’t be identified by police since he is a minor.

He is however being charged as an adult, according to the AP.

Three victims are still in the hospital in fair condition, according to WBAL. The two that died in the shooting have been identified as Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20.

Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said earlier this week that investigators believe that there were multiple shooters at the event, according to the AP.

“We don’t know exactly how many, but we do know more than one person was shooting,” Worley said, according to the AP. The event has been held for decades, but no permit was issued this year and police didn’t find out about it ahead of time, as they have in past years, Worley said.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. It is also unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.