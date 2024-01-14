3 injured, 1 critically, after shooting in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. — Three people were wounded, one critically, after a shooting Saturday night in southern Mississippi, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Gulfport Police Department, officers responded at 6:27 p.m. CST in the 1000 block of 45th Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered that three victims had been taken to an area hospital due to gunshot wounds, WLOX-TV reported.

Aggravated Assault News Release:



Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

One victims was listed in critical condition, according to the news release. The other two victims were in stable condition.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

