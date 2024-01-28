3 US service members killed, dozens injured in Jordan drone attack

President Biden confirmed Sunday that three United States service members were killed Saturday night in a drone attack in Jordan by the Syria border.

It is the first time U.S. troops have been killed by enemy fire since the start of the war in Gaza, CNN reported.

President Biden said that the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing,” according to The Associated Press.

“Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border. While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said in a statement from the White House.

“The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing,” Biden continued.

Jordan has been used as a basing point for U.S. troops, the AP reported. There are about 3,000 U.S. troops stationed there typically.

U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria have faced drone as well as missile attacks on their bases but this attack on Jordan is the first one targeting American troops, the AP reported.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden was briefed about the attack Sunday morning, the AP reported.

The names of the three U.S. service members killed have not been released.

