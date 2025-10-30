$3.2M heist: Thieves dressed as construction workers steal millions in jewelry, safe

QUEENS, N.Y. — Three men, including two who were disguised as construction workers, broke into a home and got away with millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

The brazen mid-day break-in happened on Oct. 16, in Jamaica Hills, Queens, NBC News reported.

Police said they forced open a back door of the home and “removed a safe and jewelry, valued at approximately" $3.2 million, New York Police Department officials said in a statement posted to X.com.

WPIX reported that the safe contained cash.

They drove off in a Hyundai Elantra as shown in surveillance cameras.

While two were dressed in construction crew gear, including a construction hat and neon construction jacket, the third person was “serving as the getaway driver behind the wheel of a blue Hyundai Elantra,” NBC News said.

No one was hurt, WPIX reported.

It was not known if anyone was home at the time of the burglary, ABC News reported.

