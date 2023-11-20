4 people, including 2 children, found dead inside Ohio home

Trending

Police did not release the ages of the victims or their causes of death.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LORAIN, Ohio — Four people, including two children, were found dead inside an Ohio home on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Lorain Police Department, police officers responded to a call about dogs running loose at a home in Lorain at about 10 a.m. EST.

Lorain Police Lt. Jacob Morris said officers found the home unsecured and entered the residence, WOIO-TV reported. Officers entered the home and found two adults and two children dead inside, according to WEWS-TV.

Police did not identify the victims or their ages, and no cause of death was given for any of them, according to WHIO-TV.

Officers said they are not looking at any outside suspects, WOIO reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

