7-Eleven planning to sell hot dog-flavored sparkling water

IRVING, Texas — Some people like Slurpees, but 7-Eleven is hoping that customers will like a drink that is hot.

That’s hot, as in hot dogs.

One of 7-Eleven’s signature foods can now be washed down with a similar-tasting drink.

The convenience store giant, whose notable products include a Big Bite hot dog, is introducing a new line of 7-Select sparkling water drinks -- including one that has a hot dog flavor.

In a news release on Wednesday, 7-Eleven said it teamed with Miracle Seltzer to create a lineup of sparkling waters that will include Big Bite Hot Dog-flavored sparkling water. More details about the availability of that flavor will be revealed on April 1, the company said.

And oh, thank heaven -- the drink comes equipped with mustard and ketchup flavors for the palate.

“The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven’s iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage -- ketchup and mustard included,” 7-Eleven said in its news release. “Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.”

Other flavors that will be rolled out include Lemon Lime, Green Apple and Sweet Orange.

“While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water -- a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s executive vice president said in a statement. “7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates. We’re excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form.”

While customers wait for the Big Bite Hot Dog flavor to hit the stores, they can already try the other three flavors at 7-Eleven stores, the company said.

