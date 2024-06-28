$700M catch: Dodgers batboy catches foul ball, saves Shohei Ohtani from injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a superstar in Shohei Ohtani, who signed for a record 10-year, $700 million deal in December 2023. But the team’s real hero Wednesday was its batboy, Javier Herrera.

Herrera, 38, who has been with the Dodgers for 20 years, made a barehanded catch in the dugout to prevent a foul ball from crashing into Ohtani’s face, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Herrera was standing on the dugout steps at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Dodgers were visiting the White Sox.

Bat boy casually saved Shohei Ohtani’s life like it was no big deal @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/dK2UqrV0Xf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2024

Ohtani was standing behind Herrera’s right shoulder when a foul ball came whistling into the dugout.

According to a video that has since gone viral, Herrera quickly snatched the baseball out of the air, saving Ohtani, who was trying to duck, from possible injury.

Call it a $700 million catch.

The reactions from Herrera, Ohtani and interpreter Will Ireton were just as good as the catch, Sports Illustrated reported. Herrera looks back at the two-time American League MVP before casually tossing the baseball to a fan, according to the magazine. Ireton, meanwhile, stares in open-mouthed amazement.

Earlier in the game, Ohtani hit his 25th home run of the season in a 1-for-2 performance with two walks and two runs scored as the Dodgers blanked the White Sox 4-0, Deadline reported.

As for Herrera, it was the second time he had been featured in a viral clip. Wednesday’s video was much more flattering.

On Aug. 16, 2016, Herrera took a spill while guarding the left-field line at Dodger Stadium, Sports Illustrated reported. The batboy was attempting to snare a foul ball off the bat of Cincinnati’s Tucker Barnhart when he toppled backward over the railing and into the stands, the Times reported.

Herrera returned to his seat on an overturned bucket and put his head in his hands, according to the video.

“He’s a little embarrassed, I guess so,” legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said while tracking the play.

© 2024 Cox Media Group