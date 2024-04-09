ACM announces 2024 nominees

The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominees for the 2024 awards ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and broadcast on Prime Video.

But “Country Music’s Party of the Year” isn’t just a single night. It is over several days and will include an all-star concert headlined by nominee Parker McCollum.

“Frisco, Texas and The Star District proved to be the perfect new home for the evolution of this Emmy-nominated ‘Party,’ bringing music’s biggest global superstars to the passionate and loyal Texas Country Music fans!” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to bring ACM Awards week to life again at the home of America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, along with our best-in-class partners at Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Dick Clark Productions and our Executive Producer, Raj Kapoor, to make this year’s show even bigger and better. Fans will certainly want to be there in person to experience all the incredible moments we have in store, and we can’t wait to see everyone in Texas!”

Luke Combs leads the pack with eight nominations this year for his version of Tracy Champan’s 1988 hit, “Fast Car,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He shares the nomination with Chapman for the Song of the Year category. He is also up for Entertainer of the Year among other categories.

Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney each have six nominations.

The hosts of the 59th ACM Awards have not yet been announced. Last year the awards show was hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.

Here are the nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kassi Ashton

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

Conner Smith

Dylan Scott

Ernest

Kameron Marlowe

Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlly Gold

Album of the Year

“Gettin’ Old,’ Luke Combs

“Higher,” Chris Stapleton

“Leather,” Cody Johnson

“One Thing at a Time,” Morgan Wallen

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good),” Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

“Burn it Down,” Parker McCollum

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

“Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney

“The Painter,” Cody Johnson

Music Event of the Year

“Can’t Break Up Now,” Old Dominion and Megan Maroney

“Different ‘Round Here,” Riley Green (feat. Luke Combs)

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

“Man Made a Bar,” Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Visual Media of the Year

“Burn It Down,” Parker McCollum

“Human,” Cody Johnson

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Hillary Lindsey

Jessie Jo Dillon

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Ernest

Hardy

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

To see other categories including Festival of the Year, Fair/Rodeo of the Year and Studio Recording awards nominees, visit the ACM’s website.

